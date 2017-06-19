Teen indicted on murder charge in May homicide

This file photo from May 3 shows police investigating a fatal shooting on Hoover Avenue in Dayton. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been indicted on murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of a Dayton man in May.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Elexus Dawkins on four counts of murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in connection with the shooting death of 41‐year‐old Elroy Facey on Hoover Avenue on May 3, 2017,

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office asked to try Dawkins as an adult in May.

Elroy Facey was shot and killed on May 3.

Prosecutors say on Wednesday, May 3, Dawkins and a co‐defendant, 18‐year‐old Michael J. Wood, Jr. planned to rob Facey. Dawkins, was performing a sex act on the victim inside a car when the adult co‐defendant shot the Facey.

Facey attempted to run away, but Wood chased the victim and shot him a second time. The deceased body of the victim was found by first responders.

Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant on:

  • Four counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Aggravated Robbery
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault

All of the counts also include 3‐year firearm specifications.

Dawkins is scheduled to be arraigned on June 22

Michael Wood (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

Wood was indicted on May 11, 2017, on counts including murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

