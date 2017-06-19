WATCH: Machete-wielding man fights would-be robbers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A terrifying armed robbery in Sarasota was captured on surveillance video, showing the homeowner fighting back.

Three suspects in dark clothing jumped the fence and startled two men sitting on the back porch. The homeowner immediately tried to fight back. He first grabbed a chair, then a board, and started swinging.

Once he realized one of the suspects had a shotgun, he went inside his house and came out with a machete.

Deputies say Beltran Vazquez further tried to fight the homeowner but was unsuccessful, knocked down to the ground and the homeowner pinned him down until help arrived.

“Sometimes luck plays into it. In this case here, things just worked out,” said Lieutenant Brian Gregory with the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office.

Beltran Vasquez, the man in the video with the shotgun, is a convicted felon. The other suspects have been identified as Roberto Salcedo-Balanza, Angel Cabrera-Basulto, Ronier Jauregui-Lorente and Jorge Leyva. They were all taken to jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.