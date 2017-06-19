WATCH: Machete-wielding man fights would-be robbers

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A terrifying armed robbery in Sarasota was captured on surveillance video, showing the homeowner fighting back.

Three suspects in dark clothing jumped the fence and startled two men sitting on the back porch. The homeowner immediately tried to fight back. He first grabbed a chair, then a board, and started swinging.

Once he realized one of the suspects had a shotgun, he went inside his house and came out with a machete.

Deputies say Beltran Vazquez further tried to fight the homeowner but was unsuccessful, knocked down to the ground and the homeowner pinned him down until help arrived.

“Sometimes luck plays into it. In this case here, things just worked out,” said Lieutenant Brian Gregory with the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office.

Beltran Vasquez, the man in the video with the shotgun, is a convicted felon. The other suspects have been identified as Roberto Salcedo-Balanza, Angel Cabrera-Basulto, Ronier Jauregui-Lorente and Jorge Leyva. They were all taken to jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s