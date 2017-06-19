Woman attacked on porch, suspect stabbed in shoulder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was attacked on a porch in Dayton Monday.

Police say a man was in the middle of the street in the 800 block of Huffman Ave. shortly after 10:00 a.m. Monday.

A woman saw the man trying to stop a car and yelled for someone to call 911.

Police say they man then ran onto the porch and wrestled with the woman trying to prevent her from calling police.

The woman’s daughter called 911 and told dispacthers she stabbed the man with a pocket knife in the shoulder, saying he was trying to abduct her mother.

The caller told 911 dispatchers the man fled in a red van and took her pocket knife. The caller also told police the suspect was wearing a yellow jacket and black shorts.

No one at the home where this incident happened was injured.

Police are still investigating.

