Xenia to host annual fireworks festival

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Xenia will host its third annual Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks.

The festival will be July 7 at Shawnee Park from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Families can participate in free activities at the festival:

Children and Adult Fishing Derbies

space Invaders Bicycle Parade and Contest

Five Bounce Houses

Face painting

Mike Hemmelgarn Puppet and Magic Show

Bluegrass music by Blue Moon Soup

Out of this World Chalk Art Contest

Food vendors will also be at the festival.

The Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival is made possible by the generous donations of the Sonnycalb Family and many other groups.

For more information about the fireworks, you can go to the website or the Kevin Sonnycalb Fireworks Facebook Page.