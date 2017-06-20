1 trapped in 2 car Darke County accident

ROSSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says CareFlight airlifted one driver to Miami Valley Hospital after a crash Tuesday.

Two trucks collided at the intersection of North Star Fort Loramie Road and Rhynard Fink near Rossburg.

Sheriff’s deputies believe one failed to stop at a stop sign and barreled into the other oncoming vehicle.

The collision mangled one truck badly enough to trap the driver inside and first responders used an extrication tool to help him escape.

That driver was airlifted with unknown injuries. The other driver was able to walk away from the crash but was transported to the hospital.

Both vehicles were badly damaged.

Darke County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Didier said, “They hit front corners as they passed into the intersection, which caused the Dodge Dakota to spin around. It did take out a stop sign. The eastbound vehicle did strike a tree as it entered off the side of the road.”

The drivers’ conditions are unknown.