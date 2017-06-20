Ballpark to host ‘Family Catch’ event

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Families will have the opportunity to play baseball on the Great American Ball Park field.

CollegeAdvantage Family Catch Day is Saturday July 1 at the ballpark.

The event will start before the Reds play the Chicago Cubs at 4:10 p.m.

Catch sessions start at various times between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Fans will have 25 minutes to play on the field.

Fans can sign up to play at the event here, or call the ballpark office.

Online registration Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

Additional non-participant passes for guests can be added for $15 each. These participants will not be allowed on the baseball field.

All proceeds from the event directly benefit the Reds Community Fund and its youth baseball and softball outreach initiatives.

Fans have two playing package options:

$80 “Premier” package (includes 7/1 game ticket)

• Unique opportunity to play catch on the field at Great American Ball Park

• One Sun/Moon Deck ticket to Saturday, July 1 Reds vs. Chicago Cubs game (4:10 p.m.)

• Authentic batting practice-used baseball

• Personalized commemorative certificate

$50 “Catch” package (no game ticket)

• Unique opportunity to play catch on the field at Great American Ball Park

• Authentic batting practice-used baseball