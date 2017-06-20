Coroner’s office confirms they will not perform an autopsy on Otto Warmbier’s body

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms that they will honor the family’s objection to perform an autopsy on Otto Warmbier.

The coroner’s office said only an external examination was performed.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center and AeroMed Management Group examined medical records and conversations about Otto Warmbier’s treamtment took place.

The coroner’s office said conclusions about the cause and manner of Otto Warmbier’s death have not been drawn.

In addition, the coroner’s office said there are more medical records to examine, images to review and people to interview.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office offers its deepest sympathies to Otto Warmbier’s family and friends.