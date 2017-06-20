Dayton air show warns about heat exhaustion at this weekend’s event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of police officers and medical personnel will be on the ground at this weekend’s Vectren Dayton Air Show to make sure the thousands of people in the crowd don’t run into any problems.

Medical and security personnel say heat-related health emergencies and missing children are the most common problems at the air show, but there are steps everyone can take to stay safe and enjoy themselves.

The event’s medical operations manager, Bill Mangas advises: “Make sure they wear light colored, loose fitting clothing, hats and sunglasses are always good, make sure they apply sunblock with an SPF of 40 or greater, and remember you’re going to have to reapply that throughout the day, and hydration’s the key to avoiding heat exhaustion”

Officials say on average around 50 people a day need some sort of medical treatment – usually due to heat exhaustion.

About five or six of that number get sent to the hospital.

The airshow will have around 100 medical staff on hand and two first aid tents.

Several ambulances and paramedics will be on stand by, from 18 fire agencies and nine law enforcement agencies.

Over the past decade, they’ve only had one arrest at the air show.

“More than anything else. We’ll have lost parents,” the air show’s public safety coordinator Roger Doctor said.

“We have the kid – he’s not lost, but the parents aren’t there. And of course when you lose your child in a large crowd – that’s something that’s pretty terrifying to parents and so we have a great protocol here.”