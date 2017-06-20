Man seriously injured after getting pinned between trailer and vehicle

GREENVILLE, OHIO (WDTN) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was pinned between a truck trailer and another vehicle Tuesday morning, according to police.

Greenville Police say a delivery driver at Beauty Supply Group in Greenville was in the loading area when a trailer came loose and the man tried to stop it. He became pinned between the trailer and another vehicle, suffering life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital by CareFlight. Police are not releasing the identity of the man at this time.

The accident happened just after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday and Greenville Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are still on the scene. The loading dock area is blocked off and employees were seen standing outside of the business.

The comnpany is not commenting on the incident and it is unknown if the man is an employee of that business.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated when more information is available.