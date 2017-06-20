Family says sailor who died after collision a hero

(WKYC) We’re learning more about the Elyria native who died when a U. S. Navy Destroyer collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan, early Saturday morning.

The seven crew members of the U.S.S. Fitzgerald who perished were identified Sunday.

One is 37-year-old Gary Rehm, Jr. of Elyria.

“He always helped everybody. Somebody needed a helping hand, he was there to help them. He was just that kind of guy,” said Gary’s uncle Stanley Rehm.

The Navy says a container ship collided with the U.S.S. Fitzgerald in a part of the ship where sailors were sleeping. Gary’s family has learned, he entered the flooded compartment to bring trapped sailors to safety.

“He went back to get the other ones and I guess from what I understand they had to close the hatch, because the ship was taking on water,” said Stan.

His family says he may have saved up to 20 lives.

“He died a hero trying to save the people on his ship,” said Stan.