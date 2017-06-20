Father’s Day surprise: 13-pound baby

WATERLOO, IA (KWWL) An Iowa mom is recovering after making a surprise Father’s Day delivery…a 13-pound baby girl.

Coming more than a week early, Layla Rose took everyone by surprise.

“I guess she just decided she wanted to come on Father’s Day and just woke up,” said mom Sharnishea Callahan.

Clearly a daddy’s girl, Layla Rose arrived Sunday evening weighing nearly 13 pounds.

“She has had a big baby before and that helps. I don’t think anybody knew that it was going to be that big,” said Dr. Marilyn Hines from the Family Birth Center at Covenant Medical Center.

Callahan says even after the weigh in, she is happy she didn’t have a C-section.

“We expected her to be like 9 or 10 pounds, but not this big. I have had a c-section and a VBAC before and VBAC’s are a lot better to recover from especially having more kids at home,” said Callahan.

Layla’s birth weight is equal to the average weight of a three-month-old baby. The average birth weight of a baby is around seven pounds.

“This is a 3 to 6 months and I am surprised she could fit it,” said Callahan, adjusting Layla’s ‘I love Mommy’ shirt.