Funeral plans for Otto Warmbier announced

CINCINNATI (AP) – A public funeral service for a U.S. student who was detained in North Korea and eventually released in a coma has been scheduled for Thursday at his hometown high school in Ohio.

Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier died in Cincinnati on Monday, not long after his return to Ohio after nearly a year and a half in North Korean captivity.

The University of Virginia student was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting with a tour group and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor.

Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum in Cincinnati says all who wish to join his family in a celebration of life are “cordially invited.”

He was salutatorian of his 2013 Wyoming High School class before attending the University of Virginia.