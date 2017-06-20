Funeral plans for Otto Warmbier announced

By Published:
American student Otto Warmbier speaks as Warmbier is presented to reporters Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea announced late last month that it had arrested the 21-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

CINCINNATI (AP) – A public funeral service for a U.S. student who was detained in North Korea and eventually released in a coma has been scheduled for Thursday at his hometown high school in Ohio.

Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier died in Cincinnati on Monday, not long after his return to Ohio after nearly a year and a half in North Korean captivity.

The University of Virginia student was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting with a tour group and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor.

Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum in Cincinnati says all who wish to join his family in a celebration of life are “cordially invited.”

He was salutatorian of his 2013 Wyoming High School class before attending the University of Virginia.

