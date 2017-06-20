House fire makes a dent in home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dispatchers received a call Tuesday evening about a house fire on Travis Drive.

Riverside crews and mutual aid crews were at the scene.

As the Riverside Fire Crew arrived at the scene, Riverside Fire Department Chief Shon Smith said everyone that was in the house got out safely and did not have any injuries.

Smith said the fire was in already in the walls when we walked around the house.

Officials guess the house damage is around $30,000 to $50,000.

Officials are working with the Red Cross to have a place for the family to stay the night.

Smith says investigators are still figuring out how the fire started.