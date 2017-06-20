Injured survivor found 2 days after fatal Ohio car crash

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a seriously injured man was found alive two days after a car crash in a secluded area that killed another man but went unnoticed.

State troopers tell The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria that they’re trying to determine which man was driving when the car veered off Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County on June 14. It traveled down an embankment, rolled and hit a tree, and couldn’t be seen from the road.

It went unnoticed until Friday, when a resident heard cries for help and found the survivor near the vehicle.

The 25-year-old man was hospitalized in Akron with leg and arm injuries.

A 48-year-old Elyria man who was apparently thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s