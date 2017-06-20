Jurors to resume deliberations in police shooting retrial

DAN SEWELL , Associated Press Published:
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, left, listens to James Scanlon, (not seen) testify during his retrial Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist will resume deliberations Tuesday morning.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz sequestered the jurors Monday evening after they had the case for about three hours.

Ray Tensing’s first trial in November ended in a hung jury after about 25 hours of deliberations on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Attorney Stewart Mathews said in closing arguments Monday that Tensing feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop. Prosecutors said Tensing had no reason to use deadly force.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s