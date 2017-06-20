Dayton landfill odor has residents fuming

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of odor complaints, a federal lawsuit and still no resolution in sight for those living near the Stony Hollow Landfill.

The Waste Management Inc. owned landfill on South Gettysburg Avenue was fined by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and was under orders to deal with the odor issues.

Moraine officials met with residents from Dayton, Kettering, West Carrollton, Miamisburg and Jefferson Township Monday.

At the meeting city leaders told resident they suspect the site is on fire underground and are appealing the Ohio EPA finding. Alerting the crowd of roughly 50 people in attendance the city is in for a long battle.

“They’ve installed a gas collection system, Dave install a very large 13 1/2 acre call it a tarp over the top of the landfill to try to capture and collect and then dispose of the odor the problem is it’s not working the odor continues to escape,” Law Director for the city of Moraine Buzz Portune said.

The landfill started receiving complaints last spring, but more recently there’s a growing concern about leachate that’s being collected and disposed of outside the city for safety reasons.

“This is dangerous. We need to have it looked into, we need to know what’s going on we don’t need to be covering up the problem,” Kettering resident Judy Rose said.

“We don’t know what type of things this is causing as far as health issues.” Dayton resident Stephanie Lindsay.

The landfill was fined $16,000 for the odor issue last month and ordered to increase monitoring of the smell in the surrounding communities.

“They don’t identify what the problem is they don’t force stony Hollow to identify the reasons for the older they just treat the symptoms and we don’t think they effectively treat the symptoms. We’re worried about if you continue to place waste in the same fashion and in the same amounts that you’ve done in the past what is going to prevent the problem from occurring in the future,” Portune said.

There are no immediate plans to stop hauling trash to the landfill, which has a life span of at least 13 more years before it’s filled to capacity.