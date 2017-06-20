Man taken to hospital after truck rolls and pins him against a trailer

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A bizarre accident severely injured a man in Greenville Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the scene just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the call was about a man pinned between a semi truck and a trailer at the Beauty Systems Group. A driver at the scene found the man unconscious.

Investigators said they believe the victim was making a delivery to this location and he backed into a shipping container.

Police believe he got out to look at the damage of his truck and it rolled on him and pinned him against the trailer. The man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.