Mosquito barrier keeping away pesky bugs

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) Summer is here and so are pesky insects that could keep you from enjoying the outdoors.

With three boys who love being outside, the O’Briens are always on the lookout to keep bugs away.

“We moved in about four days ago and we’ve noticed a lot of bug bites. It’s more than we’re used to because we have a big yard,” says new homeowner Adam O’Brien.

In just that short time they’ve learned mosquitoes seem to love their youngest Rowen. One look around their new yard shows several spots where mosquitoes can breed.

“So as we’re walking around we’re looking for areas that may have standing water containers or planters that may have water in them and tarps are a big culprit that may have mosquitoes in them,” says Aaron Hillard operations manager Mosquito Squad.

One thing many homeowners overlook is their gutters. Clogged gutters can be the perfect spot for standing water and another breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Instead of always using deet on their young kids the O’Brien’s decided to take mosquito protection one step further.

Spraying the vegetation around the yard and creating a barrier to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

For the O’Brien’s it’s peace of mind knowing their kids can play or swim without having to swat away all the fun.