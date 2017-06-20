Mosquito barrier keeping away pesky bugs

By Published:

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN)  Summer is here and so are pesky insects that could keep you from enjoying the outdoors.

With three boys who love being outside, the O’Briens are always on the lookout to keep bugs away.

“We moved in about four days ago and we’ve noticed a lot of bug bites. It’s more than we’re used to because we have a big yard,” says new homeowner Adam O’Brien.

In just that short time they’ve learned mosquitoes seem to love their youngest Rowen. One look around their new yard shows several spots where mosquitoes can breed.

“So as we’re walking around we’re looking for areas that may have standing water containers or planters that may have water in them and tarps are a big culprit that may have mosquitoes in them,” says Aaron Hillard operations manager Mosquito Squad.

One thing many homeowners overlook is their gutters. Clogged gutters can be the perfect spot for standing water and another breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Instead of always using deet on their young kids the O’Brien’s decided to take mosquito protection one step further.
Spraying the vegetation around the yard and creating a barrier to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

For the O’Brien’s it’s peace of mind knowing their kids can play or swim without having to swat away all the fun.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s