No verdict yet in Ohio police officer’s murder retrial

DAN SEWELL , Associated Press Published: Updated:
Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testifies on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Tensing's lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing fired a single shot. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer, via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — There’s no verdict yet in the murder retrial of a University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz is keeping the Ray Tensing case jury sequestered a second night Tuesday after nearly 11 hours total of deliberations that began Monday afternoon. She praised their work and offered encouragement before telling them to resume Wednesday morning.

Tensing’s first trial in November ended in a hung jury after about 25 hours of deliberations on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Tensing says he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors said Tensing had no reason to shoot him.

