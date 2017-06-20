Ohio Appellate Court denies Kinner appeal

Published:
Rebekah Kinner testifies in Bradly Young trial. (WLWT Photo)

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Appellate Court has rejected an appeal by the mother of a 2-year-old girl beaten to death in 2015.

Rebekah Kinner appealed her 11-year prison sentence, which she received for her role int he death of her daughter Kinsley.

She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in May of 2016 for allowing her boyfriend to beat the 2-year-old to death.

In her appeal, Kinner’s lawyer argued the court made an error in imposing a maximum sentence.

But, the Appellate Court ruled the judge issued a sentence that was supported by the facts of the case.

Kinner’s boyfriend, Bradley Young, is serving 15 years to life for the beating death of Kinsley after a jury found him guilty of murder in October of 2016.

 

