ONLY ON 2: Newly formed Justice Committee tours Montgomery Co. Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An 8 person Justice committee featuring a rabbi, doctor, multiple civil rights leaders and a former police chief toured the Montgomery County Jail amidst civil rights law suits.

Several people on the committee have never been inside a jail until today.

The goal was to see first hand where the allegations of misconduct and excessive force happened.

The tour lasted about 2 hours.

When the group returned, they discussed how they thought the staff and inmates got along and they also expressed some shock in regards to the inmates living quarters.

In a debrief the justice committee talked about the possibility of hiring an independent consultant to look at the jail and give them professional feedback.

Sheriff Plummer joined the debrief later and voiced his concern about having an independent evaluation.

Dr. Gary LeRoy co-chairs the committee and explains the situation:

“Part of us thought. OK they are going to come in and tell the committee what to do. They are going to make recommendations of what the sheriff department should do. When others of us said somebody needs to give us the administrative support and assistance before doing the job we have to do. Putting together a final report.”

There was no decision made on whether or not the committee would bring on an independent consultant.

That decision could come when the committee meets in July.