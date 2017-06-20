Overgrown ditches lead police to suspected pot grow in Trumbull County

Nadine Grimley, WKBN Published: Updated:
Courtesy: TAG

BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a Trumbull County man’s demand that the Ohio Department of Transportation not trim the ditches in his yard ended in a pot bust, according to the drug task force.

ODOT workers were trimming cattails in ditches in the 2100 block of State Route 87 in Bloomfield Tuesday morning.

Trumbull Ashtabula Group Commander Capt. Tony Villanueva said they found several signs warning them not to maintain the growth, including one that said, “Mow ditches, get stitches.”

They called the Ohio State Highway Patrol, whose troopers smelled marijuana in the area and saw a suspected pot plant.

Highway Patrol called TAG, which got a search warrant. Officers found 11 one-gallon buckets full of suspected marijuana.

They also found eight guns, 25 large plastic containers of suspected marijuana, 29 plants growing inside the house, and they pulled at least 19 plants out of land on his property.

No charges have been filed yet because law enforcement is waiting for the plants to dry out and be sent to a lab to be weighed.

The search was a joint effort between Highway Patrol’s strategic response team, TAG, and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, who brought a drone out to assist.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s