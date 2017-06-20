Pain relief through yoga

l Published: Updated:
NBC News Channel

(NBC) – A new study suggests debilitating back pain may be eased by yoga.

Researchers at Boston Medical Center found yoga is just as effective as physical therapy at easing chronic back pain and improving function.

The study included 320 people, mostly from under-served areas of Boston.

“Back pain in low-income, predominantly minorities has a greater impact in terms of causing more disability, more unemployment and greater amounts of suffering,” says Dr. Rob Saper.

An accident on the job as a maintenance technician severely injured Dakarai Rashada’s back and meant he had to stop working.

Yoga, along with acupuncture and tai chi, helped almost immediately.

“Honestly, I’m committed for life to this yoga thing because I’m feeling 100 percent better and I want to stay feeling better,” Rashada says.

The yoga program in the study was designed for people with chronic pain issues.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s