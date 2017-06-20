Piqua Commission approves $42 million wastewater project

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Piqua City Commission has voted unanimously on two resolutions to expand and upgrade the wastewater treatment plant.

When the $42 million project is complete, it will prevent waste water from spilling into the Great Miami River.

One resolution approved a contract to a company to complete the project. This resolution allows the city to receive a loan from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Department of Environmental Financial Assistance for the project, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

The expansion and upgrade is needed to comply with a mandate from the EPA to eliminate sanitary sewer overflow, where untreated sewer water spills into the Great Miami River. Piqua Wastewater Superintendent Chris Melvin says this happens when the area receives heavy rain, forcing the water to rise rapidly.

“Of course, no one wants that in their water, because there are communities that have the Great Miami as a water source,” Melvin said. “So, obviously, we don’t want anything contaminated in that water.”

Melvin says the project is on pace to meet the EPA’s deadline of February 20, 2020.