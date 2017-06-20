DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police and the Huber Heights Police Dispatch is asking the public to help them identify a suspect.

According to police, the suspect is suspected of stealing a vehicle Tuesday morning from the 1300 block of Woodman Drive.

The stole vehicle is a dark blue 2004 Honda CR-V, according to the police.

Police say the suspect in the picture also stole credit cards from people and used them inside a local store.

The Huber Height Police Dispatch encourages anyone with any information to contact the police department.

Police need help identifying suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Riverside Police Photo Riverside Police Photo Riverside Police Photo Riverside Police Photo