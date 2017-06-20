Police need help identifying suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police and the Huber Heights Police Dispatch is asking the public to help them identify a suspect.
According to police, the suspect is suspected of stealing a vehicle Tuesday morning from the 1300 block of Woodman Drive.
The stole vehicle is a dark blue 2004 Honda CR-V, according to the police.
Police say the suspect in the picture also stole credit cards from people and used them inside a local store.
The Huber Height Police Dispatch encourages anyone with any information to contact the police department.
