Police: Suspect enters the store through the roof and steals items

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police were called to the Tasty Bird Market Monday morning.

The owner of the convenience store told police that someone broke into the store through the roof.

Police walked around the store and saw that there was a hole in the roof and items were thrown behind the cash register desk.

The owner told police that all of the doors were locked and secure when he went into work Monday morning.

According to the police report, it was obvious that the suspect climbed in and out of the roof because none of the exits were opened or damaged.

The owner said he left the store at 6:00 p.m. Sunday night and returned at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The police report has the security video showed a black male climbed onto the roof of the building around 2:00 a.m. Monday and then got into the store around 3:00 a.m.

The owner told people the suspect took about $500 in cash, several packs of cigarettes and scratch off lottery tickets.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

