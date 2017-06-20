Police: Suspect stole dog food and detergent from a Family Dollar store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Police were called to the Family Dollar on Salem Avenue early Monday morning.

According to the police report, the store manager said the suspect attempted to steal cigarettes before stealing dog food and detergent.

When a police officer arrived at the scene, he noticed that the front door of the business was shattered.

Dispatch was told that the incident just happened.

According to the police report, the suspect was last seen at Hillcrest Avenue.

The police officer drove down the street and caught up with the suspect.

According to the officer, the suspect carried a large red bag of dog food over his right shoulder and had two large boxes of detergent in his left hand.

Police say the suspect dropped the items and ran away as soon as he saw the police.

The suspect ran into an open field according to police. The suspect was later identified as Charles Parson

The police officer at the scene called other police officers in the area.

Police were able to find Parson underneath a trailer.

According to the police report, the officers gave the Parson several commands to come out or he would be bitten by police K9.

Parson refused and the K9 got a hold of his pant leg, according to the police report.

Parson came out from under the trailer. Police immediately handcuffed Parson.

According to the police report, Parson did not sustain any physical injuries from the dog bite, but he was transported to Grandview Hospital by an officer.

Parson will be evaluated before going to the Montgomery County Jail for breaking and entering into the business and other charges, according to the police report.

 

 

 

 

 

 

