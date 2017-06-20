Police: Suspect stole pizza delivery car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect stole a pizza delivery vehicle Monday.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday on the 3700 block of Germantown Street.

According to the police report, a Papa John’s Pizza employee wanted to report a stolen delivery vehicle from the property.

The Papa John’s Pizza employee told police that she parked the car on the property and put the key on the floor of the car to go back inside the pizza store to get more pizzas.

The employee told police that she saw a young person begging for food all day and jumped in the delivery car and drove away.

According to the police report, police saw the car driving west on Nicholas Road towards Gettysburg Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday and turned on the police lights and siren and then the delivery vehicle drove away.

About an hour later police saw the delivery car on Nicholas Road turning south on Gilsey Avenue, and then found the delivery car crashed into bushes on the 1900 block of Gilsey Avenue, according to the police report.

Police say the owner of the car was notified and came to the scene.