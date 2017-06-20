Rays hang on to beat the Reds 6-5

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Corey Dickerson went deep, Alex Cobb threw seven solid innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Dickerson had his 29th multihit game of the season with two hits. He drove in Tampa Bay’s first run with a third-inning single, then capped their scoring with his 16th home run in the fourth.

Cobb (6-5) gave up two runs and eight hits while striking out six. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

Joey Votto hit his 20th home and Eugenio Suarez drove in another run off Colome, but the Reds lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Amir Garrett (3-6) allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s