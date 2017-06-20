Troopers looking for driver after high speed chase

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Officials are looking for a driver following a high speed chase overnight.

The chase lasted about 20 minutes and troopers followed the vehicle for close to 20 miles before it came to an end.

It started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday when the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over a speeding SUV on northbound I-75 near Turtle Creek Township. The car took off and led troopers on chase from Warren County and into Moraine.

It reached speeds of 125 miles per hour before pulling off of the highway and taking off on foot at an apartment complex.

Police took a passenger into custody, but the driver remains on the run.

Troopers said there was no danger to the public.

“The pursuit was on the interstate the entire time, although it was high speed there was no danger to the public, no weaving in and out of cars, anything like that. It was just high speeds,” said OSP Sgt. Bryan Cook.

Both suspects will likely face hefty traffic charges.