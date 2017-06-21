10-year-old dies in Alabama from weather-related injury

BREAKING: News 5 has confirmed that the 10-year-old child has died of his injuries. The circumstances of the accident are still unclear at this time

FORT MORGAN, AL (WKRG) — Emergency crews are rushing to Fort Morgan, Alabama for reports of severe injury to a 10-year-old boy.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter is en route to the remote location south of Mobile Bay, where early reports say a 10-year-old boy suffered severe facial trauma after wind caused an object to topple on top of him.

The initial call was for a possible drowning. We heard that a child had to be pulled from the water due to severe facial injuries.

News 5 will update this story with any new developments. We have a team heading that way.

