1,000 animals were rescued in California from a hot van

Nearly 1,000 animals are being cared for after being found in an old moving truck in Fresno, California Friday.

Kendyll Lyons, a kennel worker at Fresno Humane Animal Services, has been working long hours to make sure the hundreds of birds, bunnies, quail and others.

“We have had the occasional bunny, the occasional rabbit but never anything like this,” she says.

A total of 955 animals were rescued, but several have since died.

“It was 107 degrees inside when we got there and certainly that is not as hot as it has been. Thank goodness for that,” says Brenda Mitchell, Fresno Humane Animal Services Board President.

The animals were transferred to Fresno Humane Animal Services’ air conditioned warehouse, where they have been closely monitored.

