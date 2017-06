DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the Five Rivers Metro Parks is turning 10-years-old.

The Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark is celebrating its birthday Saturday, June 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The park is throwing a free birthday party for visitors. There will be games, snacks, a specialist to talk about bugs, crafts, photos from the grand opening in 2006 and more.

More information can be found on the Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark website.