Beavercreek Police look for man who reportedly exposed himself to little girl

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Beavercreek Police Department is investigating a public indecency case.

Police say they’re looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl at the Five Below store in the 2500 block of N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek on June 2nd.

The victim, who was in the toy aisle while her mother was in another aisle, claimed an older white male holding two toys asked her what kind of toy she thought his niece would like. The victim advised that when she looked at him, the male was exposing himself to her and she ran to her mother to report what she saw.

The man left the store prior to management being notified. He was later seen exiting the Toys R Us store located next to the Five Below store.

Police say they’ve received numerous tips on the case.

Now, police are providing surveillance photos of the suspect taken at a separate location from where the incident happened.

The suspect in the picture is wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts and an Ohio State baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Beavercreek Police at 937-426-1225 or through tip411.