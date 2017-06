DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say they found a dead body in an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Auburn Avenue.

According to police, the landlord complained of smelling something rotten around the complex.

When police arrived at the scene around 12:55 p.m., the landlord refused to answer any questions from the police.

Around 2:00 p.m. officials say there were reports of a dead body in an apartment.

The case is still under investigation.