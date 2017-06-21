Dayton Art Institute hosts new exhibit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new exhibit is coming to the Dayton area this summer.

The Dayton Art Institute is the first museum in the United States to host the new touring exhibit: Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence.

Ubuhle Women presents a spectacular overview of a new form of bead art, called the ndwango (“cloth”), developed by a community of women living and working together in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The exhibit opens June 24 and runs through September 10.

More information is available on the Dayton Art Institute website.

Here is a list of what else is happening at the Dayton Art Institute this summer:

ARTventures: Beaded Butterflies, July 8, 1–3 p.m.

Vine & Canvas Wine Tasting Series: Women & Wine, July 14, 6:30–9 p.m.

Draw from the Collection: Contemporary Beading, July 15, 1–3 p.m.

Curatorial Conversations: Ubuhle Women Exhibition Tour, July 20, 6–7 p.m.

Tony West and the Imani Dancers, August 12, 1–2 p.m.

Behind the Scenes of Ubuhle Women, August 31, 1–3 p.m.