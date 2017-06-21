Dayton Art Institute hosts new exhibit

By Published: Updated:
Dayton Art Institute (Photo: http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton/)
Dayton Art Institute (Photo: http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton/)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A new exhibit is coming to the Dayton area this summer.

The Dayton Art Institute is the first museum in the United States to host the new touring exhibit: Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence.

Ubuhle Women presents a spectacular overview of a new form of bead art, called the ndwango (“cloth”), developed by a community of women living and working together in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The exhibit opens June 24 and runs through September 10.

More information is available on the Dayton Art Institute website.

Here is a list of what else is happening at the Dayton Art Institute this summer:

  • ARTventures: Beaded Butterflies, July 8, 1–3 p.m.
  • Vine & Canvas Wine Tasting Series: Women & Wine, July 14, 6:30–9 p.m.
  • Draw from the Collection: Contemporary Beading, July 15, 1–3 p.m.
  • Curatorial Conversations: Ubuhle Women Exhibition Tour, July 20, 6–7 p.m.
  • Tony West and the Imani Dancers, August 12, 1–2 p.m.
  • Behind the Scenes of Ubuhle Women, August 31, 1–3 p.m.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s