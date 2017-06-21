Dayton man gets 26 years in prison for November shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Wednesday for the shooting death of another man in November.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Wednesday Bryson Williams, 19, of Dayton, was sentenced to a total of 26 years‐to‐life in prison for the shooting death of Terion Dixon that happened on November 11, 2016.

On the night of Friday, November 11, 2016, Williams fired a number of rounds at the victim, killing 21‐year‐old Terion Dixon, of Clayton, who was standing outside a friend’s car in the 1700 block of Germantown Street.

On January 13, 2017, Williams was indicted on:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

On June 14, 2017, after a trial, the jury found Williams guilty on all counts and specifications.

Williams was sentenced to 15 years‐to‐life for the murder conviction, plus an additional 3 years for the firearm specification, which by law must be served consecutively. In addition, the defendant was sentenced to 8 years in prison for discharging the firearm over a roadway, which was also ordered to be served consecutively.

Prosecutor Heck continued, “We believe the sentence ordered today by Judge Skelton is wholly appropriate and deserved. People who commit murder should be incarcerated for as long as possible.”