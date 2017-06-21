Fire crew: Playground was purposely set on fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say a wooden playground was purposely set on fire.

A fire crew called Dayton Police to help with a fire scene Tuesday night.

Someone from the Omega Baptist Church called crews to playground fire across the street.

A fire crew already put out the fire as the police officers arrived.

According to the police report, the portion of the playground that was lit on fire was a deck with several round poles placed together to get to the monkey bars.

According to fire crews, the fire burned through the poles and they had to chop up the deck to make sure the playground would not reignite.

The fire crews on scene told the Dayton Police it appeared that the entire deck was ignited on purpose.