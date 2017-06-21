Jurors in 3rd day of deliberations in police murder retrial

By Published:
Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing, left, looks down as the chief deputy coroner of the Hamilton County, Ohio, Coroner's office, Dr. Karen Looman (not shown) testifies in Tensing's retrial Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors are in their third day of deliberations in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

They got the case Monday afternoon and had deliberated nearly 11 hours before resuming Wednesday morning.

Ray Tensing’s first trial ended last November in a hung jury after some 25 hours of deliberations on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

The 27-year-old Tensing says he feared for his life when 43-year-old Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors say Tensing had no reason to shoot him.

Tensing was fired in 2015.

It’s among cases across the United States that have raised attention to how police deal with blacks.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s