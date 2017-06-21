Local actress chosen to host variety show

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A local actress will be an emcee for a variety show in Miamisburg.

Amanda Bass, 12, of Xenia will host “The Brothers & Co. Variety Show” at the Historic Plaza Theater.

The performance will be Saturday, July 1 at 8:00 p.m. and show is free.

Tickets reservations are available at the Historic Plaza Theater website.

Bass recently finished work on several episodes of the ThinkTV / PBS program, “I Can Be Anything I Want to Be A to Z.” and several other projects.

This will be the first time Bass hosts a live entertainment performance.