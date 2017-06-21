Missouri attorney general sues drug companies over opioids

By and Published:
Officials worried about new potent opiate, Carfentanyl coming to Miami Valley (WDTN Photo)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is suing three large pharmaceutical companies, saying their “campaign of deception” led to a startling opioid crisis in the state.

Hawley, a Republican, spoke Wednesday at a news conference in St. Louis, where the suit is being filed. The suit seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in both damages and civil penalties. It names Endo Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

The complaint says the companies violated state consumer protection laws, misleading doctors and consumers by fraudulently misrepresenting risks posed by the drugs that they make and sell.

Other states have also sued pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis, including Ohio and the city of Dayton.

READ MORE: Ohio AG suing drug companies over opiate crisis

READ MORE: Dayton files lawsuit against drug companies

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s