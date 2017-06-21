Mom makes news friends at college orientation, goes viral

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KETK) – The mother of an incoming Texas State freshman has gained national attention after making the most of dropping her daughter off at orientation.

On Monday, Avery Leilani, an incoming freshman at Texas State in San Marcos, sent out the following tweet:

My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this… #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

After dropping her daughter off on Monday, Leilani’s mom wasted no time seeing what all the fuss was about in San Marcos. She made headed to the football field and made new friends along the way.

Since posting the screenshots on social media, Leilani’s tweet, as of Wednesday morning, has been retweeted more than 85,000 times. It has also racked up more than 388,000 favorites and collected around 1,000 replies.