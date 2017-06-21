No conclusion yet on US student’s cause of death

By Published:
FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma last week after almost a year and a half in captivity, died Monday, June 19, his family said. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) – A coroner hasn’t reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after he was released from North Korea in a coma.

Hamilton County’s Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco’s office said Tuesday that only an external examination was performed on Otto Warmbier’s body, per his family’s request. It says his family objected to an autopsy.

The statement says the office has reviewed medical records and talked extensively with his treating physicians. There will be more interviews and records reviewed.

The University of Virginia student died Monday. He had been accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner in North Korea while visiting with a tour group and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s