Oh, Mama: Jimmy Fallon working on second picture book

By Published:
The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon attends the NBC Network 2014 Upfront presentation at the Javits Center on Monday, May 12, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon attends the NBC Network 2014 Upfront presentation at the Javits Center on Monday, May 12, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Fallon is enjoying the picture book business.

The talk-show host is working on his second illustrated story, “Everything is Mama,” Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group announced Wednesday. The book is scheduled for Oct. 10 and is being billed by Macmillan as a “hilarious ode” to motherhood, told from the baby’s point of view. Fallon’s “Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada” was a best-seller published in 2015. Miguel Ordonez is the illustrator for both releases.

Fallon, 42, is the father of two girls, Winnie Rose and Frances Cole.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s