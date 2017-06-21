Porch pirates in Oregon snatch priceless dress, $3K in packages

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance cameras recorded 2 women stealing packages off a Beaverton woman’s front porch, and the victim tells KOIN 6 News they got away with $3,000 in items that had been delivered earlier in the day.

Jessica Myers said an Amazon courier delivered the items around noon Monday. Just a few hours later, the pair of porch pirates walked up to her front door and casually walked away with 9 packages in tow.

“It’s a total violation of our space and my family’s space,” Myers said.

One of the items they stole was an infant dress Myers said she had mailed to a friend to borrow. The friend had just sent it back when the thieves got a hold of it.

“It makes me super angry,” she said. “They’re taking stuff from a little child.”

Myers said it’s not the $3,000 in packages taken from her front door that really matter to her. She said knowing her daughter’s priceless dress is gone is what hurts the most.

“It’s a very special piece,” Myers said. “My older daughter wore it and it’s an heirloom piece that you would definitely pass down.”

Myers said she reached out to Amazon, but didn’t learn much about the courier who originally delivered the packages. Police are also investigating the case.

“I would love to have [the dress] back,” Myers said. “No questions asked.”

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities should the police.

.