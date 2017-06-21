Porch pirates in Oregon snatch priceless dress, $3K in packages

KION Staff Published: Updated:
Two women in a dark Suburban or Yukon SUV were caught on surveillance video stealing packages from Jessica Meyer’s front porch on June 19, 2017. (Courtesy: Jessica Meyers)

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance cameras recorded 2 women stealing packages off a Beaverton woman’s front porch, and the victim tells KOIN 6 News they got away with $3,000 in items that had been delivered earlier in the day.

Jessica Myers said an Amazon courier delivered the items around noon Monday. Just a few hours later, the pair of porch pirates walked up to her front door and casually walked away with 9 packages in tow.

“It’s a total violation of our space and my family’s space,” Myers said.

Two women in a dark Suburban or Yukon SUV were caught on surveillance video stealing packages from Jessica Meyer’s front porch on June 19, 2017. (Courtesy: Jessica Meyers)

One of the items they stole was an infant dress Myers said she had mailed to a friend to borrow. The friend had just sent it back when the thieves got a hold of it.

“It makes me super angry,” she said. “They’re taking stuff from a little child.”

Myers said it’s not the $3,000 in packages taken from her front door that really matter to her. She said knowing her daughter’s priceless dress is gone is what hurts the most.

“It’s a very special piece,” Myers said. “My older daughter wore it and it’s an heirloom piece that you would definitely pass down.”

Myers said she reached out to Amazon, but didn’t learn much about the courier who originally delivered the packages. Police are also investigating the case.

“I would love to have [the dress] back,” Myers said. “No questions asked.”

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities should the police.

Two women in a dark Suburban or Yukon SUV were caught on surveillance video stealing packages from Jessica Meyer’s front porch on June 19, 2017. (Courtesy: Jessica Meyers)

 

Two women in a dark Suburban or Yukon SUV were caught on surveillance video stealing packages from Jessica Meyer’s front porch on June 19, 2017. (Courtesy: Jessica Meyers)

 

 

.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s