Truck driver died after being hit and pinned by truck

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – According to officials, the man that was hit and pinned by a truck in Greenville died.

Officials say the man died at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday about a truck driver being hi and pinned by a truck.

Crews responded to the scene. Officials say after the man was stabilized, he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

Investigators say the truck driver was partially outside of the cab of his truck when he hit a dock trailer, causing the jack to collapse. That’s when the trailer fell and pinned the driver between the truck door and the cab.

Officials say the man died at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators say this is an on-going investigation.