UPDATE: 10-Year-Old Dies In Fort Morgan After Struck By Beachfront Log

News 5 is learning the tragic details surrounding the death of a 10-year-old Missouri boy in Fort Morgan, Alabama.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the young boy walked outside the beachfront condo his family had rented in Fort Morgan. The boy’s father, who is on vacation with the rest of the family from the St. Louis area, was attending to his other children outside near the water outside the beachfront property.

A huge wave crashed into an enormous beach log, causing it to barrel towards the boy. The boy was struck in the head, resulting in severe facial injuries. We’re told the boy’s skull was crushed by the log.

“The boy’s father was outside but several feet away attending other children and noticed a huge wave was coming ashore heading toward the log and his son,” said Captain S.K. Arthur in a press release. “The wave hit the log knocking the log into and over his son.”

Emergency crews, including a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, responded to the scene at Ponce De Leon Court, but the boy died at the scene of his injuries.

“The boy was taken inside the condo and the father and a witness attempted to resuscitate the youth and called for medical assistance. The Fort Morgan Fire Department and Med-Star Ambulance arrived and attempted resuscitation but their efforts were unsuccessful. The young man was declared deceased at the scene.”

Officials have repeatedly warned everyone to stay out of the water as Tropical Storm Cindy draws closer to the Gulf Coast.

