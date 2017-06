FORT LORAMIE, Ohio (WDTN) – An accident in the early morning hours killed one person in Shelby County Thursday.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of OH-705 near Fort Loramie.

Shelby County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS the accident involved a milk truck and one person was killed.

The Shelby County Coroner is on the scene.

