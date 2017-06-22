Active fire at Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – There is an active fire scene at the Shelby County Board of Elections.
Police got a call around 4:40 p.m.
Multiple agencies are on the scene.
2 News has a crew on the way to the scene.
