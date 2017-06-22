One man arrested after Dayton standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in police custody after a standoff in Dayton on Thursday night.

Authorities responded to a call from the 400 block of Xenia Avenue around 7:15 p.m. where a woman said a man had a gun to her head and was threatening to kill her.

When police arrived, they spotted a man matching the description of the suspect in front of the apartment building.

The man ran from authorities and dropped a gun. Officers caught him moments later and took him into custody.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or any potential charges he might face.

No one was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.